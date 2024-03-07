Live
Just In
Congress CEC scheduled to meet today, likely to finalise Lok Sabha candidates
The Congress party's selection process for Lok Sabha candidates has entered its final stage, with the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled to take place in Delhi. Here are the key details regarding the selection process and the list of Telangana Congress candidates under consideration by the CEC:
The crucial CEC meeting, chaired by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge to be attended by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, is set to be held at 6 pm in Delhi. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and Ambika Soni are also part of the decision-making process.
Here are probable candidates from Telangana
1. Mahbubnagar: Vamsichand Reddy
2. Karimnagar: Praveen Reddy
3. Nizamabad: Jeevan Reddy
4. Peddapalli: Gaddam Vamsikrishna
5. Zaheerabad: Suresh Shetkar
6. Secunderabad: Bontu Rammohan
7. Nalgonda: Janareddy
8. Bhongir: Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy
9. Mahbubabad: Balaram Naik
10. Warangal: Adnaki Dayakar / Survey Satyanarayana
11. Chevella: Sunita Mahender Reddy
12. Hyderabad: Feroze Khan
13. Nagar Kurnool: Mallu Ravi / Sampath Kumar
14. Khammam: Nandini / Prasad Reddy / Yugandhar
15. Medak: Neelam Madhu
CM Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka are expected to represent Telangana in the CEC meeting. The Telangana PCC has already forwarded the list of candidates to the CEC for consideration.