Congress challenges TRS for open debate on development of Kodangal

Mahbubnagar: Claiming that Kodangal constituency achieved maximum development during the tenure of Congress only when Revanth Reddy served as Kodangal MLA, Congress leaders of Kodangal threw a challenge to the TRS government for an open debate.

Congress leaders of Kodangal constituency were angered by a news item published in a local vernacular media titled 'New Kodangal' and staged a protest at Kosgi Municipal office junction here on Sunday. Later they burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Stating that IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had adopted Kodangal after the TRS came to power for the second time, they pointed out, but the constituency never witnessed any new development in the past three years. The Congress leaders said the KCR government has miserably failed in all aspects.

Except for high publicity and unrealistic hype, the TRS did nothing for the development of Kodangal mandal in the past three years. Even though KTR claimed that they have spent Rs 230 crore for the development of Kodangal, there is no new visible development in the constituency, they added.