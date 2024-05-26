Live
Congress complains over KTR’s ‘palli batani’ remark
Congress senior vice president Mallu Ravi lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against former Minister K T Rama Rao alleging that BRS working president made an unwarranted and derogatory remark ‘palli batani’ against the Congress’s MLC candidate, at party meeting in Choutuppal.
Demanding ‘stern action’ against KT Rama Rao who while emphasising his party candidate was a BITS Pilani passout while Congress’s candidate does not stand his stature and was ‘palli batani’, when compared to BRS’s BITS Pilani on May 24. “KTR used unwarranted, derogatory and scathing remarks, against the INC party candidate Teenmaar Mallanna alias Chintapandu Naveen Kumar on the eve of Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC by-election, in their party’s preparatory meeting in Choutuppal.
KTR said that BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy has studied at BITS Pilani and won gold medal apart from working in the US for 7-years and also he is son of a farmer,” he pointed out.
Mallu Ravi further explained that KTR criticised the INC party candidate Teenmaar Mallanna in a gratuitous and insulting manner by using that Mallanna is a ‘palli batani’.
“He stated that this elections is a contest between BITS Pilani and Palli Batani. The version and vocabulary of K Tarakarama Rao will definitely attract the Model Code of Conduct of the
Election Commission of India for insulting the other candidates in the election fray. He has not only insulted all the graduates of OU and KU varsities by comparing them with a private
deemed university of Rajasthan,” he alleged.
The Congress party’s MP candidate from Nagarkurnool requested the election Commission to take ‘stern and serious’ action against KTR. “Please take stern and serious action against KTR for his unruly, unwarranted, derogatory scathing remarks passed against the INC party candidate Teenmaar Mallanna,” he demanded.