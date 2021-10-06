Congress demands govt to give clarity on Dalit Bandhu scheme

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday demanded the State government to give clarity on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, including allocation of funds.



Participating in a discussion on the implementation of the scheme in the Assembly, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the party had always worked for the development of Dalits and the poor in Telangana. Making it clear that they have no reservations with regard to Dalit Bandhu implementation, he said, however, there was a need for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to give a complete clarity on roll out of the scheme. He demanded the government to implement the scheme in all 119 Assembly segments and not just in Huzurabad alone.

Opining that the House would be in a position to take up a meaningful discussion on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu only after the government clarified how it would mobilise funds, Mallu sought the government to take steps to avoid showing differences during the time of identification of beneficiaries. He also asked the government to implement the scheme in a transparent manner, adding that it should appoint representatives of recognised political parties in the committees related to the scheme. The government should take their suggestions and views for implementation of the scheme, he said, seeking a similar scheme for the people of economically weaker sections in the State.