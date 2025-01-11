Congress Faces Internal Strife as Activists Disagree at Vadde Obanna Birth Anniversary Event

Wanaparthy: The Congress party is grappling with internal confusion and lack of unity among its activists, a situation that some party leaders warn could lead to irreparable damage if left unaddressed. This concern surfaced during a recent function held at the Collector's office in Wanaparthy district to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vadde Obanna.

Local MLA Thudi Mega Reddy and State Planning Commission Vice President Jillela Chinna Reddy organized the event separately, each accompanied by their respective factions of activists. This division highlighted ongoing rifts within the party, undermining their collective efforts.

During the function, MLA Thudi Mega Reddy praised Vadde Obanna's contributions to the freedom struggle, calling it "heroic" and recognizing the importance of honoring such historical figures. Meanwhile, Chinna Reddy echoed similar sentiments, spotlighting the relevance of Obanna's legacy in today's socio-political context. The event was organized under the auspices of the BC Welfare Department, emphasizing the need for cohesion among party members in light of their shared goals.

Sources within the party have indicated that the perceived lack of coordination and collaboration among leaders and activists could hinder the Congress party's ability to present a united front, especially in upcoming electoral challenges.