Congress govt inefficient: KCR

Suryapet: The Congress government has proved itself that it is an ‘inefficient and incompetent’ one and has pushed the farmers into distress and created a situation where 200 farmers committed suicide, some due to electric shock, in 100 days, alleged BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

Addressing the media at Suryapet, KCR tried to rake up the regional sentiment by saying that the era of generators and invertors was back. The BRS government had supplied uninterrupted power and water for irrigation despite several hurdles and had completed the Mission Bhagiratha in mission mode, he said. “The Congress government, however, failed to address the public issues. It had failed to supply uninterrupted power.

There is no water for irrigation and the crops in about 15 lakh acres dried up. Telangana had never witnessed such a situation during the 10-year rule of the BRS,” KCR said.

He said the Congress was resorting to blame game and "tactics to deflect attention" instead of addressing pressing issues at hand. “We had never thought that such a situation will happen in the state wherein farmers would commit suicide," the BRS chief said in a scathing attack on the Congress government. He said the BRS would fight on their behalf. He said the BRS wanted to give time for new government to settle down, but they were being forced to highlight the failures.

KCR said the state government and ministers failed to conduct review meetings on the situation leading to chaotic situations in the state. "We (BRS) have 39 MLAs as the main Opposition party in the state. We were not routed in the state," he said. The BRS supremo said the ruling party may lure one or two MLAs which he termed a cheap political stunt.

KCR said the state which stood number one in paddy production has to see such a situation within a short span of time. He demanded crop damage of Rs 25,000 to the farmers.