Congress has no concern for people: Pravin Kumar

Kagaznagar: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has accused the Congress party of being indifferent to people’s prob, prioritizing elections over public welfare. On Monday, he led a protest demanding the expansion of a narrow bridge on the main road connecting Kagaznagar to other mandals.

Speaking at the protest, he highlighted that two to three accidents occur every month due to the narrow bridge, often resulting in fatalities. Despite this, the government, the local MLA, and officials have turned a blind eye to the issue.

He further criticized the authorities, stating that even after a decade, the Andavelli Bridge remains incomplete, and the Sirpur railway overbridge is still unfinished. He alleged that the local leaders are more focused on clearing bills than completing projects.

He questioned why local MLC Dande Vittal was only initiating proceedings but failing to ensure the completion of works.

Targeting MLA Konappa, he accused him of receiving payments for projects but neglecting to complete them. He demanded that the narrow bridge be widened within a month to prevent further loss of lives.