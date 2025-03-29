Congress Holds Key Meeting in Mahbubnagar, Leaders Plan Major Political Programs

Mahbubnagar: The Town Congress, under the leadership of District Mudu Chairman and Town Congress President Laxman Yadav, held an important meeting at the DCC office today. Party leaders and workers gathered to discuss upcoming political programs and strategies.

Congress in-charge Srikanth was given a warm welcome by TGMFC Chairman Obaidullah Kotwal. Addressing the attendees, Srikanth announced that a significant political program will commence on April 2, 2025, urging all party members to actively participate and make it a resounding success.

To strengthen grassroots leadership, it was decided that senior leaders will be assigned as in-charges for five wards, ensuring effective execution of party programs. Leaders and workers were encouraged to work together for the initiative’s success.

The meeting witnessed the presence of key Congress leaders, including TPCC spokesperson Zaheer Akhtar, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, senior leader N.P. Venkatesh, DCC General Secretary Abdul Siraj Qadri, SC Cell District President Sai Baba, Minority District President Fayaz, INTUC President Ramulu Yadav, Town Working President Azmat Ali, along with former councillors, Youth Congress leaders, and party workers.

With Congress gearing up for major political activities, this meeting marked an important step in strengthening the party's presence in Mahbubnagar.