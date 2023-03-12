Congress leader lodges plaint against Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Congress party State vice president Cheruku Sudhakar on Saturday lodged a complaint against his arch-rival and the party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with AICC State in-charge Manik Rao Thakre. He urged Thakre to take action against the MP for threatening to kill him over a phone call besides suspending him from the party.

Sudhakar alleged that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called up his son and threatened him besides using foul language against him.

He said that he would not comment on the issue as he it was now under the consideration of AICC and added that he would not take any step which will damage the reputation of the party.

He said that he would also not demand Venkat Reddy to tender an apology to him. He said that he had urged the state party in charge to take steps for the prevention of the repetition of such incidents in future.

He made it clear that the Congress party would stand by the leaders belonging to weaker sections of the society. Commenting on the threats being received by the party MP, he feigned ignorance on the issue.