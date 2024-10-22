Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy Murdered in Jagtial, Political Rivalry Suspected

Jagtial: Tensions have flared in Jagtial district following the murder of Congress leader Maru Gangareddy in Jabitapur. It is suspected that political rivalry played a role in the assassination. Gangareddy, a close aide of MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, was reportedly killed due to long-standing political enmity in the village.

After the incident, MLC Jeevan Reddy staged a protest along the Jagtial-Dharmapuri road, expressing his outrage at the local administration. Accusing the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of fostering lawlessness in the region, he questioned, *“Is BRS rule prevailing in Jagtial?”* He also expressed frustration with the police, alleging their failure to prevent the crime despite the tense political climate.

The murder has further escalated political tensions in Jagtial, with Congress supporters demanding swift action against those responsible. Local police have launched an investigation, and additional security measures are being taken to prevent further unrest in the village.