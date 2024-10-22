  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy Murdered in Jagtial, Political Rivalry Suspected

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Tensions have flared in Jagtial district following the murder of Congress leader Maru Gangareddy in Jabitapur.

Jagtial: Tensions have flared in Jagtial district following the murder of Congress leader Maru Gangareddy in Jabitapur. It is suspected that political rivalry played a role in the assassination. Gangareddy, a close aide of MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, was reportedly killed due to long-standing political enmity in the village.

After the incident, MLC Jeevan Reddy staged a protest along the Jagtial-Dharmapuri road, expressing his outrage at the local administration. Accusing the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of fostering lawlessness in the region, he questioned, *“Is BRS rule prevailing in Jagtial?”* He also expressed frustration with the police, alleging their failure to prevent the crime despite the tense political climate.

The murder has further escalated political tensions in Jagtial, with Congress supporters demanding swift action against those responsible. Local police have launched an investigation, and additional security measures are being taken to prevent further unrest in the village.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick