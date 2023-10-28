Congress leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy express dissatisfaction over denying ticket

HYDERABAD: Disgruntlement begins in Congress after the release of second list of candidates on Friday, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, son of former minister P Janardhan Reddy and former MLA has expressed his dissatisfaction after not receiving a Congress ticket.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy is reportedly upset after not being given the Jubilee Hills ticket for the assembly elections. The Congress High Command has given the ticket to former cricketer Azharuddin. In response, Vishnuvardhan Reddy will meet with party supporters on Saturday to discuss his next steps.



He expressed his frustration with the behavior of the High Command, questioning why he was not given a ticket when multiple tickets are allotted to members of the same family. He also mentioned that he has received offers from other parties and will make a decision after consulting with his followers.