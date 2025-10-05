Congress leaders & activists join BRS in Gadwal

Mahabubnagar: Ina major boost to BRS, Congress leaders and activists joined the party in Gadwal constituency on Saturday.

The joining programme was held at the residence of Basu Hanumantu Naidu, BRS Party In-charge of Gadwal constituency.

On this occasion, Congress leaders and workers from Emulonipalli village, Dharoor mandal — including Venkatesh, Kurumann, Dubanna, Anjaneyulu, Ranganna, Nagabai Anjaneyulu, Mahesh, Kottamalli Venkatesh, Vishnu, Dasari Srinu, Lakshmann, Balu Bal Reddy, Dandu Lakshman, and several others formally joined the BRS.

Naidu welcomed them into the party by offering the BRS scarf and assured them of due respect and recognition in the organization. The event was attended by Amaravai Krishna Reddy, Rajareddy, Janardhan Reddy, Beechupalli Monesh, Venkatesh Naidu, Shiva, Maddileti, Sriramulu, Pooduru Anji, Chinna Yadav, Anjaneyulu and many local leaders.