Congress leaders cast doubts on Uttam’s win

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister aspirant Telangana senior Congress leader and party contestant from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s decision to confine to Kodad assembly segment from where his wife N Padmavathi is fighting the elections and his constituency did not go well. The party high command was expecting the senior most leader Uttam to also be part of state level star campaigners and take care of neighbouring assembly segments during the election time.

Leaders said that Uttam was participating in the poll campaign regularly in Huzurnagar and Kodadassembly segments. He was instructing the party leadership in the two segments to hold regular poll campaigns and monitoring it closely on a daily basis. The party high command was of the view that Uttam should have participated in the campaigns , rallies and road shows in other assembly segments also like TPCC President A Revanth Reddy was attending all constituency wise public meetings every day.

Leaders said that “Uttam is one among a dozen chief minister aspirants in the Telangana Congress. As he was holding a strong grip in the AICC, the prospects of getting CM post for Uttam are more when compared to others if the Congress wins the elections. The high command was monitoring the contribution of every senior leader to the party in the crucial time. Uttam’s role in intensifying the election campaign and helping the party in other assembly segments was zero. The senior leader was not contributing his service even in his neighbouring assembly segments.

The role of senior leaders was very important in the victory of the Congress in the assembly segments where the fight between BRS, BJP and Congress was tough. The senior leaders capabilities in influencing the voters and winning the party would be taken into consideration to give any good post in the future. While local leaders said that Uttam and his wife Padmavati’s winning prospects are not bright. The BRS candidates were giving tough fights to the two congress leaders . Uttam already faced poll defeat by losing Kodad assembly to BRS candidate and Huzurnagar seat in the by elections. BRS defeated his wife in the by-election in 2019 and the assembly election in 2018. “ The poll battle is very tough for Uttam this time also as the voters in the two segments are still supporting the BRS”, leaders said.