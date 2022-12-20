Congress leaders from Pinapaka jump onto BRS bandwagon

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday expressed his confidence that the BRS party is going to achieve good results in the undivided Khammam district this time. He also asked the party leaders to work in unison.

Several Congress leaders in the Pinapaka Assembly Constituency in Khammam district joined BRS in the presence of K T Rama Rao on Monday. Suggesting the party leaders to work unitedly and ensure that the party's victory be one sided, KTR said that the government has a special focus on the development of Pinapaka constituency.

The leaders, who resigned who resigned from the Congress party and joined the BRS party, include Akkireddy Sanjeeva Reddy, Karakagudem sarpanch Uke Ramanatham, Madar Saheb, Somaraju, K Koteswara Rao, Boora Narsaiah, Goggali Narasaiah, Subbara Rao, Nimma Rao and Lingareddy. The leaders joined under the headship of Bhadradri Kothagudem District Party president Rega Kantha Rao.