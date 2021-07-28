Congress leaders interrupt minister's convoy in Munugodu, detained

Congress leaders on Wednesday interrupted minister Jagadish Reddy's convoy at Munugodu crossroads when the latter was proceeding to Munugodu to attend the ration card distribution programme. Meanwhile, the police detained the congress leaders and sent them to police station.



On the other hand, the police also took MLA Rajagopal Reddy into custody at Bonguluru gate near Outer Ring Road, preventing him to attend the programme in Munugodu.

Rajagopal Reddy condemned his arrest and house arrest of congress leaders. He alleged that Dalit Bandhu has been brought by the TRS party to defeat Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad.

