  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress leaders join BRS in Bhuvanagiri

Congress leaders join BRS in Bhuvanagiri
x
Highlights

Tummala Vinod along with the 6th ward leaders of Congress Part joined the BRS Party in the presence of MLA Paila Shekhar Reddy, Chintala Venkateshwar Reddy at the party office in Bhuvanagiri town centre.

Tummala Vinod along with the 6th ward leaders of Congress Part joined the BRS Party in the presence of MLA Paila Shekhar Reddy, Chintala Venkateshwar Reddy at the party office in Bhuvanagiri town centre.

General Secretary Ratcha Srinivas Reddy, Odari Satish Yadav, Kutadi Suresh, Vallapu Vijay, Shiva and others were present

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X