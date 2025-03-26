Congress Leaders Perform Special Pujas at Beechupalli Anjaneya Swamy Temple

Gadwal: Special pujas were performed at the Sri Sri Sri Beechupalli Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Erravalli Mandal under the Alampur constituency. The rituals were attended by prominent Congress leaders and dignitaries.

Former Alampur MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, along with former Zilla Parishad Chairman and Congress district in-charge Saritha Tirupatiah, participated in the special prayers. Vennela Gaddar, Chairman of the Telangana Cultural Department, also graced the occasion.

Other key attendees included Deepak John, President of the Christian Minority Association, Neeli Srinu, Chairman of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Library Association, and the Vice Chairman of the Alampur Market Yard. The temple trustees, along with Congress leaders and party workers from various mandals of the Alampur constituency, were also present.

The event was marked by devotion and prayers for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the region. Congress supporters and devotees gathered in large numbers, making the occasion a grand and spiritual success.