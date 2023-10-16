Congress names its candidates in 6 seats

Nalgonda: Congress candidates for six assembly seats were finalized on Sunday, in Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Nagarjunasagar, Huzurnagar, Kodada and Aleru constituencies. Candidates will be named for the remaining 6 seats in the district soon.

On the other hand, the party has clarified on the seat allocation to the communists in the district. Senior leader and star campaigner of the Congress party, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, retained the ticket from Nalgonda assembly seat.

Also, former PCC president N Uttamkumar Reddy was re-allotted Huzurnagar ticket and Kodada ticket went to his wife Padmavathi Reddy.

Former minister and senior leader Kunduru Jana Reddy decided not to contest and as per his wish, the party allotted the Nagarjunasagar ticket to his son Kunduru Jaiveer Reddy. Nakirekal assembly ticket has been allotted to former MLA Vemula Veeresham, who recently shifted his loyalty to the Congress party, and the Aleru ticket was allocated to Birla Ailaiah.

With this, candidates have been finalised for six out of 12 seats in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

The Communists are hoping to be allotted one seat as part of the alliance. While CPM expects Miryalaguda seat, CPI is insisting on Munugodu seat. It remains to be seen who will be favoured. It remains to be seen what kind of decision the Congress leadership will take

With the allotment of seats, the candidates will first need to appease those who were in contention for their tickets. Meanwhile, efforts are underway for consensus on Bhongir, Suryapet, Tungaturthi and Devarakonda seats.