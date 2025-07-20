Congress pans KTR’s rant against Revanth

Hyderabad: Congress strongly condemned KTR’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘unparliamentary’ remarks against CM Revanth Reddy. The party held that the statements of the former MA&UD Minister reflected his sheer frustration and political bankruptcy.

In a media statement PCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud stated that KTR and his family, during their regime, made countless promises to the people of Telangana but fulfilled none. “Instead, they used the state’s resources for personal and familial gains, crushing the hopes, dreams, and ambitions of the Telangana people—particularly betraying the sacrifices made by Telangana martyrs. It is unfortunate that KTR and his family enjoyed power standing on the graveyard of martyrs, but did nothing meaningful for the state,” he alleged.

Sudhakar Goud held that due to their massive corruption, Telangana was turned into a cash-starved state. In contrast, under the visionary leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is implementing the Six Guarantees one by one, winning public appreciation in a short span. “KTR should remember that the people of Telangana are watching. They will give a fitting reply in the upcoming local body elections. We demand that KTR immediately apologise to Revanth Reddy for his irresponsible comments. Otherwise, he must be ready to face the wrath of the people,” he added.