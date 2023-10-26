Congress party leaders and youth embrace BRS for Development in Chinna Elikicherla village

Rangareddy: In a remarkable turn of events, senior leaders of the Congress party, Kalim Bhai, former Sarpanch Krishna, and a group of enthusiastic youth hailing from the serene village of Chinna Elikicherla, Kondurg mandal, have united under the banner of the BRS party.

This momentous decision was taken with the endorsement of 150 local representatives and leaders, all in the presence of the distinguished MLA Anjaiah Yadav, who warmly welcomed them into the fold.At a gathering that resonated with the spirit of unity and progress, the newly-inducted members voiced their conviction that the path to development lies in aligning with the BRS.

They expressed their resolute commitment to securing a resounding victory for MLA Anjaiah Yadav in the forthcoming elections, further emphasising their belief in the BRS’s ability to drive the region’s development.