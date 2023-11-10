Live
- PL First Cut – Engineers India(ENGR) 2QFY24
- Hyderabad: Diya makers’ flicker of hope fades this Diwali
- Vijayawada: TDR bond evaluation panel meets
- Dhanush's Reviews on Jigarthanda Double X Movie
- Overnight Rain Brings Respite To Delhi's Air Quality Amidst Pollution Woes
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde offers prayers at Tirumala
- Groundwater in 7 mandals found to be unsafe in Prakasam
- US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Meets India's External Affairs Minister Ahead Of 2+2 Talks
- Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills
- Congress MP Manish Tewari Supports Narayana Murthy's 70-Hour Work Week, Advocates Strong Work Ethic
Just In
Congress releases 4th list, replaces Patancheru nominee
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday released its final list of remaining nominees and replaced the Pantancheru candidate.The party announced Ramreddy...
Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday released its final list of remaining nominees and replaced the Pantancheru candidate.
The party announced Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (Suryapet), Mandula Samual (Tungaturti), Mujeebullah Shareef (Charminar) and Bathula Laxma Reddy (Miryalguda) as the nominees for fourth and final list, as November 10 will be the last date for nominations. The party also replaced the nominee for Patancheru, Neelam Madhu with Kata Srinivas Goud.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS