Congress releases 4th list, replaces Patancheru nominee

Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday released its final list of remaining nominees and replaced the Pantancheru candidate.The party announced Ramreddy...

Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday released its final list of remaining nominees and replaced the Pantancheru candidate.

The party announced Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (Suryapet), Mandula Samual (Tungaturti), Mujeebullah Shareef (Charminar) and Bathula Laxma Reddy (Miryalguda) as the nominees for fourth and final list, as November 10 will be the last date for nominations. The party also replaced the nominee for Patancheru, Neelam Madhu with Kata Srinivas Goud.

