Congress Satyagraha today over denial of nod for rally

Hyderabad: The Congress will hold a 24-hour Satyagraha protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, resenting the denial of permission by the police to hold rally with Save India–Save Constitution slogan.

The rally has been planned against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Incidentally, the Congress is also celebrating its foundation day on Saturday.

Though the Congress has requested the police to give permission to the rally, the same was denied by the police.

The core committee of the Congress which met on Friday has decided to hold a day-long Satyagraha protesting the action of the police.

Sources in the party said that as many as 5,000 leaders and workers would participate in the Satyagraha.

Meanwhile, TPCC president Uttam Kumar criticised the TRS government for permitting parade by communal Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the city but not a rally by secular Congress party.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he strongly condemned the TRS government for denying permission to the Congress party to take out 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr Ambedkar statue.

He stated that the Congress was willing to conduct its programme anywhere in the city on December 28 to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao, Hyderabad City Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav were also present.