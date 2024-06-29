Congress Senior Leader and Former Rajya Sabha Member Dharmapuri Srinivas Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas has passed away. He breathed his last at 3 AM at his residence in Hyderabad. According to his family, Srinivas, who had been suffering from health issues for some time, succumbed to a heart attack. Many have expressed their condolences on his demise.

Born on September 27, 1948, in Nizamabad district, Srinivas completed his degree from Nizam College. He later entered politics and gradually rose through the ranks in the Congress party. In 1989, he contested from Nizamabad Urban on a Congress ticket and was elected to the Assembly for the first time. He subsequently won as an MLA in 1999 and 2004. In 1998, he was appointed the President of the united Andhra Pradesh PCC.

During the periods when the Congress party was in power in the united Andhra Pradesh, in 2004 and 2009, Srinivas served as a minister. After the state bifurcation, he joined BRS in 2015 and was elected as a Rajya Sabha member. Later, he returned to Congress. Srinivas is survived by two sons. His younger son, Dharmapuri Arvind, is currently serving as the Nizamabad MP from the BJP, while his elder son, Sanjay, previously served as the Mayor of Nizamabad.

The Political Journey of Dharmapuri Srinivas

Early Life and Entry into Politics:

Born: September 27, 1948, in Nizamabad.

Initial Involvement: Entered politics as a student union leader.

Early Roles: Worked with NSUI (National Students' Union of India) and Youth Congress.

Political Career:

MLA Tenure: Elected as an MLA from Nizamabad in 1989, 1999, and 2004.

Ministerial Positions:

1989-1994: Served as Minister for Rural Development and I & PR.

2004-2008: Served as Minister for Higher Education and Urban Land Ceiling.

Congress Leadership:

PCC President: Held the position during the 2004 and 2009 elections.

2004 Role: Played an active role in the Congress alliance with TRS.

Key Responsibilities: Was instrumental alongside YS Rajasekhara Reddy in bringing Congress to power in 2004.

Recognition: Known for his loyalty to Sonia Gandhi and close relations with senior leaders like Pranab Mukherjee.

Later Political Positions:

MLC Responsibilities: Served as an MLC from 2013 to 2015.

Telangana State Formation: Served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council after the formation of Telangana.

Party Switch and Rajya Sabha Tenure:

Switch to BRS: Resigned from Congress and joined BRS in 2015 due to dissatisfaction over not getting a second term as MLC.

Advisor Role: Served as an advisor to the Telangana government on interstate affairs.

Rajya Sabha Member: Represented BRS in Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2022.

Return to Congress: Had disagreements with BRS during his Rajya Sabha tenure and eventually returned to Congress after discussions with its leaders.