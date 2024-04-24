Congress still undecided

Khammam: With just two days to go for the filing of nominations for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, the Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the Khammam seat.

As Khammam is a stronghold of the Congress party, there are multiple contenders for the ticket. With family members of three ministers and some others aspiring for the ticket, the party leadership is finding it difficult to choose a nominee. What’s more, two new names have been added to the list of contenders on Tuesday.

This includes Rayala Nageswara Rao, a Kamma community leader and the recently appointed chairman of the State Ware Housing Corporation; and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy (RRR), a notable personality from the Congress family and a relative of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Notably, Raghuram Reddy’s supporters submitted nomination documents on his behalf on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini and Ponguleti’s brother Prasad Reddy are strong contenders for the ticket. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao wants the ticket for his son Yugandhar. The minister, however, made it clear that he will abide by the decision of the party high command.

Since Bhatti’s brother Mallu Ravi is contesting as a candidate from Nagarkurnool, a section of the party leaders is opposing ticket to another member of his family. On the other hand, the ticket was also requested by prominent businessman VVC Rajendra Prasad, state leader of the Party J Kusuma Kumar, and former MP V Hanumantha Rao.

However, party leaders in Khammam are pressing for fielding a local candidate, the leadership is likely to allot ticket to Nandini or Prasad Reddy.

It may be recalled that the issue reached Bengaluru on Monday, where Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reportedly met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar to discuss the matter.

The two ministers later also had separate meetings with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was in Bengaluru. Party sources said Kharge will take a final decision.

Meanwhile, the delay has led to confusion among the party cadres and affected the party’s poll preparations, even as both the BJP and BRS are ahead in campaigning.