Congress Sweeps Madhira Municipality in Civic Polls

Khammam : The Indian National Congress secured a decisive victory in the municipal elections in Madhira, winning all the declared wards and establishing clear control over the civic body, according to official results announced .

As per the ward-wise results, Dornala Sirisha won Ward No. 1 with a huge majority, while Ramana Naik emerged victorious in Ward No. 2. Raju secured Ward No. 3 by a margin of 30 votes.

Samineni Sujatha registered a comfortable win in Ward No. 4 with a 400-vote majority, and Pilli Sunitha won Ward No. 5. In Ward No. 6, Vemireddy Lakshmi Tulasi recorded one of the highest margins, winning by 499 votes.

Narsireddy clinched Ward No. 7, while Yennam Koteswara Rao won Ward No. 8. Charulatha secured Ward No. 9 with a margin of 172 votes.

In Ward No. 10, Congress-backed TDP candidate Bodapudi Revathi achieved a decisive victory. Madhuri won Ward No. 11 with a margin of 450 votes.

With these results, the Congress has established a clear majority in the Madhira Municipality, reflecting what party leaders described as a strong endorsement of its local leadership and development agenda.

Celebrations were reported among party workers following the announcement of the results. Further details are awaited.