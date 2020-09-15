Congress, TRS trade barbs over power situation in State

Hyderabad: The members of the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi traded barbs over the power situation during a short discussion in the Assembly on Tuesday.



Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took objection to the TRS government claiming sole responsibility for the improved power situation in the State without acknowledging the good work done by previous Congress governments in the combined State. He said that all existing power plants in the State were established or started by Congress and what TRS did was just carrying forward the work done by them. After formation of the State, the TRS laid the foundation for Bhadradri and Yadadri projects, both of which were yet to be completed, Bhatti pointed out.

The power situation in the country and various States improved compared to the past and so does in Telangana, Bhatti remarked. Countering CLP leader's statements, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy stated that they acknowledged on several occasions what Congress did in power sector. People know how things were in the past when power cuts were common in Hyderabad and across the State, how industrialists resorted to dharna at Indira Park and how power holiday was declared. Compare with the present situation when power cuts are a thing of the past, 24-hours power supply to farmers which no Congress ruled State in the country was doing, power generation increased to 15,888 Mega Watts from the previous 7,700 MW etc.

Jagadish Reddy said it was because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's strong commitment and will power and daily monitoring that Telangana overcame deficit power problems within six months after coming to power.

With regard to Mallu's comment that almost all power plants were conceptualised by the Congress governments, Jagadish Reddy said that works done in lower Jurala, Pulichintala, KTPS Vth stage, KTPP second stage, etc were just 10 per cent to 30 percent and it was the TRS government that completed them expeditiously in a short time.

During his speech earlier, Mallu, regretting the fire accident at Srisailam power plant, suggested the government to appoint a high-level committee to look into the issue and probe if there were any lapses and if so, what remedial measures could be taken so that such incidents do not occur.