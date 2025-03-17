Congress turning TG into another Sri Lanka, fumes Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the ruling Congress party of transforming Telangana into a situation similar to Sri Lanka, alleging the state is riddled with anarchy and corruption.

Speaking on Sunday, he stated that the state government has incurred a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in just 15 months, imposing a significant burden on the people. He warned that if this trend continues, Congress could lead the state into a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. Sanjay criticized ruling party leaders for conducting meetings aimed at boosting their brand image, referring to these gatherings as akin to “Tablighi Jamaat”.

He emphasised that the government’s brand image would improve only if it met its promised six guarantees, including disbursing funds for Rythu Bharosa (farmer assistance) and the farm loan waiver, as well as providing women with gold, scooters, and Rs 2,500 per month. He argued that true improvement in the government’s reputation depends on implementing corruption-free governance. Otherwise, he asserted that running a corrupt and chaotic administration while merely focusing on its brand image would be a futile exercise.

Sanjay also expressed strong objections to the state government auctioning off lands to pay debts, specifically mentioning the sale of 400 acres of Hyderabad Central University, which he claimed would deprive future generations. He further alleged that the government is charging contractors a 20 per cent commission. He stated that the central government is providing significant funding to Telangana and that the development occurring in villages is a result of these central funds, not state contributions.

He challenged the state government’s claims of what the Centre has provided, saying, “If everything is given by the Centre, why are they here? Get out. We will demonstrate how to develop Telangana with a double-engine government.”

Sanjay promised that his party would provide detailed accounts of the funds allocated by the Centre to each village in Telangana, including pamphlets and banners in the villages to disseminate this information. He accused the BRS and Congress parties of collaborating to undermine the image of the BJP, suggesting that it was not surprising they would join forces to challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections.

He declared, “There is no question of letting Congress and BRS go unpunished. We will settle their accounts once the BJP comes to power.”