Congress will form next govt: V Shankar

Rangareddy: State general secretary of TPCC Veerlapalli Shankar attended the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' Padayatra program, which was conducted in Bhimaram and Kamsanpalli villages of Shadnagar constituency on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Veerlapalli Shankar challenged the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of the constituency to come to the discussion as a witness to see how many promises the BRS government had made in the last nine years. He criticized the people of the constituency for

trusting the rulers and being deceived by the BRS government. Does the BRS government leaders have the courage to answer the questions asked by the women in the villages? he asked. He said that the state government has promised to give jobs to the unemployed. He asked how many pensions have been completed as they were told that pensions will be given to the elderly and other categories.

Rahul Gandhi has done padayatra across the country on people's issues, he assured that Congress is visiting every village to know the people's problems and solve their problems. He said that if the Congress government comes to power, the problems of farmers' will be completely solved. He assured that the problems of the students will also be resolved.

He expressed confidence that the next government will be the Congress government. Congress party leaders from Kothur, Kondurgu, Keshampet, Nandigama, and Chaudhariguda mandals of the constituency, Block Congress Presidents, Kisan Congress, Sarpanchs of various villages, MPTCs, SC, Cell ST Cell, Minority Cell, Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI and Congress affiliates participated in this program.