Congress will take away industries from Telangana to Karnataka if elected: BRS Working President KTR cautions people

The BRS Party Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that if Congress party gets elected in Telangana, the industries would be shifted to Karnataka. He read out the letter written by DK Shivkumar to Foxconn company where the latter tries to influence the company to shift its manufacturing unit from Telangana to Karnataka.

KTR was speaking at a lawyers' meeting in Hyderabad and emphasized that lawyers, like students, played a pivotal role in the Telangana agitation. He highlighted the efforts of advocates in achieving Telangana statehood.

The letter written by DK Shivakumar which said, “On behalf of Karnataka Govt. I propose that you consider relocating the Apple Airpods industry which you planned to set up in Hyderabad to Bengaluru. This move holds numerous mutual benefits. Not only will it complement the Apple phone manufacturing industry but it will also leverage the city's transportation facilities and available workforce.”

“Furthermore several international industries in Hyderabad have expressed interest in relocating to Bangalore. We anticipate forming a friendly govt in Telangana soon assuring that you will encounter no hindrances there. Hence, it would be mutually beneficial for your ancillary industry to make this move as well,” DK Shivakumar’s letter said.

KTR mentioned how the Telangana Govt. held multiple meetings with the heads of Foxconn after which the company came forward to set up their unit in Telangana. He added that the company entered into an MoU with the Telangana Govt. in 2022 and will be creating one lakh employment opportunities in the region.

“Bangalore became the new ‘Adda’ for Congress after Delhi. If Telangana goes into the hands of Congress, industries like Foxconn which gives one lakh jobs to the people of Telangana will shut their shop here and relocate to Bangalore,” KTR said.

KTR stated that DK Shivakumar who came to campaign in Telangana recently said that the Congress in Karnataka was giving five hours current. KTR said that the farmers were now frightened that Congress would do the same if it came to power in Telangana.

Talking about Karnataka politics, KTR said that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar were in the race for CM position and now Mallikarjun Kharge’s son made a statement that he is also in the race for CM. He said that Congress always indulged in camp politics, and their Chief Ministers changed every six months. He also added that Congress brings in political instability.

“Congress leaders are bringing DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi to fight against KCR and BJP is bringing PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and over 15 Chief Ministers, Union Ministers of different states,” KTR said.

Rahul Gandhi says the fight in Telangana is between Doras and the common man. “This election is between Delhi Doras and Telangana people. In this fight the people of Telangana will only win again,” said KTR.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as a "Delhi Dhora," KTR mentioned that during the early 1950s, when Jawahar Lal Nehru, Rahul Gandhi's grandfather, was in power, a tragic incident occurred at City College where police opened fire on five students after they chanted the slogan "Idly - Sambar go back."

KTR added that Jawahar Lal Nehru in 1956 Congress forcefully united Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in 1968 Congress killed 370 students during the Telangana statehood movement, and in 1971 forcefully took 11 parliamentarians from Telangana Praja Samithi into Congress to dilute the Telangana movement and kill the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

KTR stated that in 2004 once again Congress had promised to support Telangana Statehood but waited for 10 years until 2014 when the agitation was intensified by the students, youth, and martyrs of Telangana. He added that Congress gave Telangana not out of respect, but by force.

KTR stated that agitations and fights were not new to the people of Telangana. “Telangana people fought with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and are now fighting with Narender Modi,” he said. He added that PM Modi took five years to give Telangana state a high court.

He stated that Marri Channareddy claimed that back in 1991, leaders from his own Congress party incited communal riots and were responsible for the deaths of 400 individuals in an attempt to remove him from power and become the Chief Minister. “Congress never had a love for people; they only crave power and position,” KTR said.

KTR stated that none of the Congress or BJP leaders in Telangana have a spine and they operate under Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi. He appealed to the people to not take risks and make the mistake of handing over Telangana to such leaders.

In the meeting, KTR talked about the Telangana model which is a holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced model. He further added that the BRS Govt introduced policies and schemes keeping in mind rural and urban development, industry and environment, agriculture, and information technology.

KTR said that BRS (the then TRS) in 2014 and 2018 believed in people and fought the elections alone. Once again BRS is coming along with a firm belief in the people of Telangana, he said.