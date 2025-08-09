Congress women leaders tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy on Raksha Bandhan festival

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was honoured by female ministers who tied rakhis, wishing him a prosperous future.

Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, along with various party leaders and members, participated in the ceremony, offering sweets as part of the celebration.

In a show of camaraderie, Minister Seethakka also tied rakhis to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, as well as Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, further enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.