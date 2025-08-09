Live
- Union Minister Singh hails record Defence production of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25
- Congress women leaders tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy on Raksha Bandhan festival
- Rare surgeries successfully performed at Kurnool government general hospital
- Kalvabugga Gurukula School to hold annual alumni meet “Samyama” on August 10 - Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal will attend the program
- Sravana Masam Third Saturday Chariot Festival at Swayambu Kattakinda Thimmappa Swamy Temple Today
- Jensen Huang Personally Reviews Salaries of All 42,000 Nvidia Employees Every Month
- Javitri for Skin: Overlooked Benefits of Mace for Acne and Beyond
- Satya Nadella Responds to Elon Musk’s “OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive” Remark After GPT-5 Rollout
- CM Chandrababu visits Alluri Seetharamaraju district, talks with coffee growers
- Symbol of love, trust and faith: Priyanka Gandhi extends wishes on Raksha Bandhan
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was honoured by female ministers who tied rakhis, wishing him a prosperous future.
Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, along with various party leaders and members, participated in the ceremony, offering sweets as part of the celebration.
In a show of camaraderie, Minister Seethakka also tied rakhis to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, as well as Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, further enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.
