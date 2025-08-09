  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress women leaders tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy on Raksha Bandhan festival

Congress women leaders tie Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy on Raksha Bandhan festival
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was honoured by female ministers who tied rakhis, wishing him a prosperous future....

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was honoured by female ministers who tied rakhis, wishing him a prosperous future.

Ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, along with various party leaders and members, participated in the ceremony, offering sweets as part of the celebration.

In a show of camaraderie, Minister Seethakka also tied rakhis to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, as well as Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, further enhancing the festive spirit of the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick