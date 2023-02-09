Congress workers jubilant as Kondas return to East Warangal politics

Warangal: Former minister Konda Surekha and Muralidhar Rao's will join Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Warangal East Assembly constituency from Thursday.

The Congress cadres in Warangal appeared in a jubilant mood ever since the firebrand Konda couple – Surekha and Murali – announced their return to the East constituency. It may be mentioned here that Konda Surekha who represented the East constituency from 2014 to 2018 on BRS ticket switched over to the Congress, following a rift with the leadership.

She contested Parkal seat unsuccessfully in 2018 elections. The Congress then fielded Vaddiraj Ravichandra; however, he lost to Nannapuneni Narender in that election. Later, Vaddiraj Ravichandra joined the BRS and became Rajya Sabha member.

Against this backdrop, the Congress cadres disassociated with their party due to lack of leadership. Now much to the appeasement of the party cadres, Konda Surekha had decided to contest Warangal East seat in the next elections. However, Konda couple has a tough task ahead of them to regroup the cadres. According to the Konda couple, the Congress leadership had assured them to give them the East ticket.

Against this backdrop, Konda couple is to launch a 23-day door-to-door campaign in the constituency, beginning from Desaipet in the city. The couple is to cover 24 Divisions of GWMC in 23 days as per route map released by the party. It's said that the Konda couple has plans to give political exposure to their daughter Susmitha Patel. Her photo was included in the party pamphlets and posters along with Konda Surekha and Murali.