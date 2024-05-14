Congress writes to ECI over alleged violation of MCC by BJP, BRS leaders

Hyderabad: Alleging that the top BRS and BJP leaders, after casting their votes, had violated the Model Code of Conduct, the Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to declare their votes void.

In his letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officer, PCC senior vice president G Niranjan alleged that the top leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former minister Eatala Rajender, and former minister K T Rama Rao, had violated the code. “As per the rules of the Election Commission, no one should make comments at polling stations to influence the voters after their voting. Anyone who makes comments to influence the voters will be booked, and action will be taken against them.

They should not reveal who they voted for. If disclosed, not only a case will be registered, but also their vote will be treated as an invalid vote,” he pointed out. He said that on Monday, Kishan Reddy, Etela Rajender, and KTR committed violations. “Complaints were sent to ECI and CEO Telangana in mail and requested to take action against them and to declare KTR’s vote as void.

While speaking to the media, he disclosed that he has voted for the party and leader that have brought Telangana and called upon everyone to vote similarly. This is against the Election Code and also against maintaining the secrecy of voting. We urge the Election Commission to declare his vote void,” he demanded. Niranjan also pointed out that State BJP president and Secunderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kishan Reddy, after exercising his franchise, tried to influence the voters by mentioning the name of Narendra Modi. “This is against the Election Code,” he said.

In the case of Malkajgiri BJP candidate Etela Rajender, while speaking to the media representatives, he also tried to influence the voters. “He said ‘the whole country is chanting ‘Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar’,” he pointed out.