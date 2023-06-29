  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Constable dies of gun misfire at Mint Compound Hyderabad

Constable dies of gun misfire at Mint Compound
x

Constable dies of gun misfire at Mint Compound

Highlights

In a tragic incident of misfire of a gun, a head constable lost is life.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident of misfire of a gun, a head constable lost is life.

The incident took place at Mint compound next to state Secretariat building. The head constable who’s gun misfired was on duty at the mint compound at that time. As he was seriously injured, police summoned an ambulance and were taking him to a private hospital in Nampally but he died on the way police said. The constable belongs to Lakshettypeta of Mancherial district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X