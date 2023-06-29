Live
Constable dies of gun misfire at Mint Compound Hyderabad
In a tragic incident of misfire of a gun, a head constable lost is life.
The incident took place at Mint compound next to state Secretariat building. The head constable who’s gun misfired was on duty at the mint compound at that time. As he was seriously injured, police summoned an ambulance and were taking him to a private hospital in Nampally but he died on the way police said. The constable belongs to Lakshettypeta of Mancherial district.
