Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Indian rower Balraj Panwar, judoka Tulika Mann ousted from Games
- Six hurt as two groups of Kanwarias clash in Gurugram
- Paris Olympics 2024: This loss is one of the hardest of my career, says PV Sindhu
- Apple's iPhone market share to reach 7 pc in India this year: Experts
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces plans for new International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad
- Supreme Court rejects plea seeking SIT probe into electoral bond 'scam'
- Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat for Tying Rakhi
- Plea on Ghatal LS poll: Calcutta HC directs inclusion of sitting MP as party
- Vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara, three killed
- Independence Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations in India
Just In
Contractor told to expedite Kaloji Kalakshetram works
Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed the contracting agency to speed up the works of Kaloji Kalakshetram, a world-class multipurpose cultural centre
Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed the contracting agency to speed up the works of Kaloji Kalakshetram, a world-class multipurpose cultural centre. He along with the Director of Language and Culture department of the Telangana Government Mamidi Harikrishna, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman E Venkatram Reddy and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya inspected the progress of the works in Hanumakonda on Thursday.
Naini directed the officials to identify the pending work to be completed. Harikrishna made a few suggestions related to the dais. KUDA vice-chairperson Ashwini Tanaji Wakade was also present. It may be mentioned here that the government has plans to inaugurate the Kalakshetram on September 9 on the occasion of People’s Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary.