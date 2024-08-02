  • Menu
Contractor told to expedite Kaloji Kalakshetram works

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed the contracting agency to speed up the works of Kaloji Kalakshetram, a world-class multipurpose cultural centre

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed the contracting agency to speed up the works of Kaloji Kalakshetram, a world-class multipurpose cultural centre. He along with the Director of Language and Culture department of the Telangana Government Mamidi Harikrishna, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman E Venkatram Reddy and Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya inspected the progress of the works in Hanumakonda on Thursday.

Naini directed the officials to identify the pending work to be completed. Harikrishna made a few suggestions related to the dais. KUDA vice-chairperson Ashwini Tanaji Wakade was also present. It may be mentioned here that the government has plans to inaugurate the Kalakshetram on September 9 on the occasion of People’s Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary.

