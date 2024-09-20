Controversy Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in TTD Laddu Prasadam Sparks Calls for CBI Investigation

Gadwal: Recently, a controversy has erupted over allegations that the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) laddu prasadam was being prepared using animal fat. Several Hindu religious organizations and their representatives have strongly condemned these claims. Many have expressed their concern, demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) immediately take up the matter, identify the culprits, and ensure strict punishment.

Prominent voices from Andhra Pradesh, including political leaders, have called on the TDP-led state government and the BJP-led central government to order a thorough CBI investigation into the incident. For many Hindus, Tirumala is a sacred place, and the laddu prasadam is considered as divine as nectar. The alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of this sacred offering has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. Several religious leaders stated that those involved in such a desecration of a sacred tradition must be held accountable and punished without leniency.

Hindu religious leaders have further warned that if the state government, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, fails to take swift action, there will be widespread protests. They urged all Hindu organizations to unite on a common platform to protect the sanctity of their religion, emphasizing that any attempt to tarnish the purity of Hindu traditions would not be tolerated.

D. Surya Prakash Rao, a retired teacher and public activist from the former Mahbubnagar district, remarked that this is an extremely deplorable act and urged both the central and state governments to initiate an inquiry to safeguard the sentiments of the Hindu community. BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy commented that using animal fat in the laddu preparation is a grave sin, and those responsible must seek repentance. He further warned the Andhra Pradesh government to take immediate action, failing which they would face intense protests.

When contacted, the Executive Officer (EO) of the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temple in Alampur assured that their temple follows strict protocols to ensure that the prasadam is prepared with utmost care and purity by the temple's own staff. The temple offers laddu prasadam to devotees for just ₹20 and pulihora prasadam for ₹10, with only a small income generated from the sales. The EO added that their temple uses pure ghee from Tirumala for preparing the laddus and would soon be transitioning to ghee supplied by Vijaya Dairy, as their tender with the previous supplier is set to expire soon.

Addressing the allegations of adulteration in Tirumala’s prasadam, the EO remarked that it is a heinous act, and they called for an immediate investigation into the corruption allegations against the officials involved, urging the authorities to take stringent legal action.