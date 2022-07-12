Copious rains fill all projects in Adilabad

Adilabad/ Nirmal: Due to heavy rains, rivers, creeks and bunds are overflowing in Adilabad district. The floodwater entered the Satnala, Chenaka Korata, Mattadi Vagu, projects of Adilabad district and SRSP, Kadem and Gaddennavagu, Swarna projects in the district on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Forest and Environment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy is monitoring the situation in Nirmal district.

The Minister visited the Swarna project and enquired about the details of the inflow and outflow as Swarna project is receiving heavy inflow due to incessant rains for a couple of days.

Due to rains, the ponds are already more than 70 percent full. He said that due to heavy floods coming into the Kadem, Swarna and Gaddenna projects along with SRSP, the gates are being lifted earlier and the water is being released downstream.

The people of the villages within the catchment area of the respective projects are advised to be vigilant.

The officials of irrigation, revenue and police departments as well as other departments are advised to work in coordination. He said that all the public representatives should stay put in their constituency and monitor the situation in the villages from time to time.