Cops nab 3 based on Cyber Tipline inputs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime Unit apprehended three individuals involved in cyber tip line cases reported on social media platforms.

According to the Cybercrime Unit, these cases were registered based on inputs received through the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) portal, an exclusive platform for addressing crimes against children.

The first case was reported U/S 67B of the IT Act. The 25-year-old male, a private employee from Hyderabad was accused of allegedly having downloaded child pornography from various websites, viewing it, and posting it to his fake Snapchat ID. In the second case, a 26-year-old male, a self-employed person from Hyderabad, allegedly downloaded child pornography from various websites, viewed it, and posted it to his Snapchat. In the third case, a 32-year-old male, a private employee from Hyderabad, was accused of allegedly downloading child pornography from various websites, viewing it, and posting it to a fake Instagram ID. These three cases were investigated by the inspectors S Naresh, K Satish Reddy, and K Prasad Rao.

The police said that the preliminary verification was conducted using leads such as IP addresses, mobile numbers, and email IDs, tracing the accused to locations under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate. Evidence and leads provided through the cyber tip line report are being corroborated to identify individuals involved in creating, sharing, or circulating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The Hyderabad city Cybercrime Unit emphasised the importance of public vigilance against the growing threat of online abuse and CSAM. To maintain a safe online environment, the police requested citizens report any suspicious activity, avoid sharing sensitive content, follow parental guidance, and use reporting tools.

“Parents are advised to monitor their children’s online activities, educate them on internet safety, enable privacy settings, and use parental control tools when necessary,” the police urged.