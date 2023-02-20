  • Menu
Cops suspended in connection with custodial death in Medak

Khadeer Khan died last Thursday while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital

Sangareddy: Inspector General of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy has placed D Madhu, Inspector, Medak town Police Station, Sub-Inspector of Police Rajashekar, constables Prasanth and Pavan under suspension in connection with the death of MD Khadeer Khan (37) following alleged torture by police in custody.

Khadeer Khan died last Thursday while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital. On Saturday, DGP Anjani Kumar directed Inspector General of Police Chandrasekhar to supervise the investigation into the case.

