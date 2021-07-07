'Corona Kavach' policy for Nalgonda policemen

Nalgonda: To take care of the health of the department staff during Covid-19, district Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath took initiation and made necessary arrangements to provide cashless treatment to the families of police personnel, if they were infected with corona.

As a part of the initiation, the district police department held discussions with the representatives of Oriental Insurance Company to help corona-affected policemen and their families and paid the premium amount to provide cashless treatment for corona from home guard to DSP-level officer in hospitals, at lowest premium. For this, Rs 27,73,257 was paid to Oriental Insurance Company for the benefit of 1,417 police officers in the district. As per official information, premium was paid after obtaining consent from all levels of police personnel for 'Corona Kavach' policy. After taking signatures of all the staff accepting the policy, district police department implemented the policy in all police stations across the district. Under the policy, anyone infected with corona will be offered cashless treatment of up to Rs 3 lakh for a period of nine and a half months from June 25.

The premium amount paid for the policy would be deducted from the salary payable for the month of June, depending on the age of the respective police personnel and their premium.

In addition to maintaining law and order in the district, SP AV Ranganath is concerned about the health and well-being of the staff, ASP Narmada informed. She said the SP had taken special initiative regarding coronavirus and discussed with the representatives of Oriental Insurance Company and finalised the policy at a lower premium.

SP Ranganath took all the pains to make the policy available to the staff at a lower premium, when corona patients have been paying lakhs of rupees to hospitals for treatment, she added.