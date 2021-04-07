Corona second wave higher in intensity than first wave: Telangana health director

Telangana state public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao warned the citizens to consider the current situation as the last warning as the coronavirus second wave is much higher in intensity than the second wave.

In the last three months, people neglected wearing masks and maintaining social distancing which led to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The health director asked the people to be on alert and mandate wearing a mask if they do not want another lockdown and curfew in the state. "If the cases rise further, there would be great pressure on the health department which can also cause a great loss to the public health," he said.