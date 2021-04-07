Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Corona second wave higher in intensity than first wave: Telangana health director

Telangana state public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao
x

Telangana state public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao

Highlights

Telangana state public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao warned the citizens to consider the current situation as the last warning as the coronavirus s...

Telangana state public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao warned the citizens to consider the current situation as the last warning as the coronavirus second wave is much higher in intensity than the second wave.

In the last three months, people neglected wearing masks and maintaining social distancing which led to the spike in coronavirus cases.

The health director asked the people to be on alert and mandate wearing a mask if they do not want another lockdown and curfew in the state. "If the cases rise further, there would be great pressure on the health department which can also cause a great loss to the public health," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X