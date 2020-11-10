Corona update: 1,267 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,267 coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,52,455 and the death toll reached 1,385 with four persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,831 persons recovered from the virus in a single day pushing the count to 2,32,489.

At present, there are 18,581 active cases out of which 15,794 are in home/institutional isolation. Around 42,490 tests were conducted between Sunday and Monday that include 18,695 on primary contacts and 5,098 on secondary contacts. While the reports of 1,267 came positive and the results of 576 are pending. So far, 46,847,66 tests have been conducted in Telangana.

The positive cases reported in the state include 201 from GHMC, 109 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 104 from Rangareddy, 89 from Nalgonda, 85 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 62 from Khammam, 53 from Karimnagar, 45 from Warangal Urban, 42 from Suryapet, 40 from Nizamabad, 32 each from Mancherial and Nagarkurnool, 30 from Peddpalli, 27 from Siddipet, 24 from Yadadri Bhongir, 23 each from Jagtial, Kamareddy Mahabubnagar, Mulugu and Sircilla, 21 from Medak, 20 from Sangareddy, 18 from Nirmal, 17 each from Wanaparthy and Jangaon, 16 from Vikarabad, 15 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad, 14 from Warangal Rural, 10 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 6 from Adilabad and 3 cases from Narayanpet.