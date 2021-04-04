Corona update: 1,321 fresh positive cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Around 1,321 fresh positive cases and five deaths were registered until 8 pm on Saturday totalling the tally to 3,12,140 and the death toll to 1,717. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 3,02,500 with the recovery of 293 persons in a single day. Currently, there are 7,923 active cases out of which 3,866 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 62,973 tests were conducted out of which 1,321 came positive and the reports of 2,070 are awaited. So far, 1,03,92,927 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 320 from GHMC, 144 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 121 from Rangareddy, 96 from Nizamabad, 64 from Nirmal, 49 from Sangareddy, 46 from Jagtial, 43 from Warangal Urban, 41 from Karimnagar, 35 from Rajanna Sircilla, 30 each from Mahabubnagar and Adilabad, 28 from Nalgonda, 24 from Mancherial, 23 each from Khammam and Siddipet, 21 from Yadadri Bhongir, 19 from Suryapet, 15 from Vikarabad, 14 each from Medak, Peddapalli and Nagarkurnool, 13 each from Jangaon and Mahabubabad, 11 each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Narayanpet, 8 from Warangal Rural, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jogulamba Gadwal, 2 from Mulugu.