Corona update: 168 positive cases in Telangana, total tally @2,99,254

Telangana registered 169 coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 2,99,254. The recovery count went up to 2,95,707 with the recovery of 163 patients in a single day. Meanwhile, the death toll remained the same with no persons dying of the virus in a single day.

At present, there are 1,912 active cases out of which 796 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 40,444 tests were conducted including 17,795 on primary contacts and 4,853 on secondary contacts. The results of 169 samples came positive and the reports of 786 are awaited. So far, 88,01,651 tests have been conducted since the pandemic.

The positive cases reported across the state include 29 from GHMC, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 13 from Rangareddy, 10 from Karimnagar, 8 each from Nalgonda, Sangareddy, 7 from Mahabubnagar, 6 each from Nizamabad, Siddipet, 5 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli, 4 each from Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Suryapet and Vikarabad, 3 each from Kamareddy, Medak and Warangal Rural, 2 from Jogulamba Gadwal, one each fromm Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, zero cases from Jangaon, Komarambheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad.