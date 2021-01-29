Corona update: 197 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 197 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths in Telangana until 8 pm on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state touched 2,94,120 while the death toll went up to 1,596. Meanwhile, the recovery cases in the state went up to 2,89,987 with 356 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 2,537 active cases out of which 1,083 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 31,486 tests were conducted including 13,853 on primary contacts and 3,778 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 197 turned positive and the results of 748 are pending. So far, 77,90,901 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 38 from GHMC, 13 from Rangareddy, 12 from Karimnagar, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 9 from Mancherial, 8 each from Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Nizamabad and Sangareddy, 7 each from Khammam, Peddapalli and Warangal Urban, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubnagar, 5 from Siddipet, 4 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal Rural, Suryapet and Medak, 3 each from Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, 2 each from Kamareddy, Mulugu, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy, one each from Jangaon, Nagarkurnool and Nirmal and zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.