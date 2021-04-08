Corona update: 2,055 fresh positive cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 2,055 fresh positive cases and seven deaths until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 3,18,704 and the fatality count to 1,741. And the recovery cases went up to 3,03,601 with the recovery of 605 cases in a single day. At present, there are 13,362 active cases out of which 8,263 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 87,332 tests were conducted of which, the results of 2,055 came positive and the reports of 4,457 are awaited. So far, 1,06,59,953 tests have been done in Telangana since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 398 from GHMC, 214 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 174 from Rangareddy, 169 from Nizamabad, 100 from Nirmal, 99 from Jagtial, 77 from Karimnagar, 74 from Warangal Urban, 65 from Sangareddy, 58 from Kamareddy, 57 from Mancherial, 54 from Nalgonda, 41 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 38 from Vikarabad, 36 from Rajanna Sircilla, 35 from Siddipet, 34 from Suryapet, 25 from Nagarkurnool, 24 from from Adilabad, 23 from Yadadri Bhongir, 21 from Wanaparthy, 19 from Medak, 18 from Jangaon, 12 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 11 from Warangal Rural, 10 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 8 each from Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubabad, 7 from Narayanpet, 3 from Mulugu.