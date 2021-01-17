Corona update: 299 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Around 299 fresh coronavirus positive cases were registered until 8 pm on Saturday taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,91,666. The total fatalities went up to 1,577 with two persons dying of the virus in a single day. And 379 persons recovered in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery count to 2,85,898.

At present, there are 4,191 active cases out of which 2,395 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, 33,298 tests were conducted including 14,651 tests on primary contacts and 2,395 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 299 turned positive and the reports of 516 are pending.

The positive cases reported across the state include 57 from GHMC, 26 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 24 from Karimnagar, 18 from Rangareddy, 11 each from Sangareddy, Mancherial and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 10 each from Warangal Urban, Siddipet and Khammam, 9 from Peddapalli, 8 each from Adilabad, Jagtial, Warangal Rural and Mahabubnagar, 7 from Suryapet, 6 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 5 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Nizamabad, Medak, 4 from Vikarabad, 3 each from Kamareddy and Mahabubabad, 2 each from Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal and Wanaparthy, one from Komarambheem Asifabad, zero cases from Narayanpet.