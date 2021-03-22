Corona update: 337 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 337 fresh positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Sunday taking the overall tally to 3,03,455 and the death toll to 1,671. Meanwhile, the recovery cases in the state went up to 2,98,826 with the recovery of 181 persons in a single day. At present, there are 2,958 active cases out of which 1,226 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 37,079 tests were conducted of which 337 turned positive and the reports of 404 are awaited. So far, 96,50,662 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases registered across the state include 91 from GHMC, 37 from Rangareddy, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 from Nizamabad, 12 from Sangareddy, 11 from Nizamabad, 10 from Karimnagar, 9 each from Mahabubnagar and Khammam, 8 each from Adilabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla and Vikarabad, 7 from Warangal Urban, 6 from Siddipet, 5 each from Suryapet, Medak and Warangal Rural, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool, 3 each from Kamareddy, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir, one each from Mulugu and Narayanpet, zero cases from Komarambheem Asifabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.