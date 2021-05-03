Corona update: 5,695 fresh positive cases, 49 deaths in Telangana

Around 5,695 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths were registered taking the total number of cases to 4,56,485 and the death toll to 2,417. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,73,933 with 6,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 80,135 active cases.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 58,742 tests were conducted of which, the results of 5,695 came positive and the reports of 3,945 are awaited. So far, 1,31,19,856 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,352 from GHMC, 483 from Rangareddy, 427 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 393 from Warangal Urban, 258 from Nizamabad, 249 from Sangareddy, 238 from Siddipet, 232 from Karimnagar, 221 from Mahabubnagar, 190 from Jagtial, 165 from Mancherial, 132 from Nagarkurnool, 121 from Khammam, 119 from Mahabubabad, 109 from Vikarabad, 108 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 101 from Wanaparthy, 99 from Peddapalli,, 79 from Rajanna Sircilla, 67 from Warangal Rural, 59 from Medak, 58 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 56 from Adilabad, 46 from Yadadri Bhongir, 42 from Suryapet, 41 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 40 from Kamareddy 39 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 37 from Jangaon, 34 from Nirmal,28 from Narayanpet and 21 cases from Mulugu.