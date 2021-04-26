Corona update: 6,551 fresh positive cases, 43 deaths in Telangana

Around 6,551 fresh positive cases and 43 deaths were reported until 8 pm on Sunday pushing the total tally to 4,01,783 and the fatality count to 2,042. Meanwhile, the recovery cases touched 3,34,144 with the recovery of 3,804 persons in a single day. At present, there are 65,597 active cases in the state.

Between Saturday and Sunday, a total of 73,275 tests were conducted of which, the results of 6,551 samples came positive and the reports of 4,176 are pending. So far, 1,25,66,674 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,418 from GHMC, 554 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 482 from Rangareddy, 389 from Nizamabad, 368 from Sangareddy, 329 from Warangal Urban, 276 from Jagtial, 268 from Siddipet, 226 from Mahabubnagar, 164 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 138 from Mahabubabad, 137 from Vikarabad, 122 from Nagarkurnool, 121 from Rajanna Sircilla, 118 from Khammam, 113 from Warangal Rural, 110 from Kamareddy, 96 from Wanaparthy, 90 from Nalgonda, 88 from Adilabad, 79 from Medak, 69 from Suryapet, 65 from Jangaon, 57 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Jogulamba Gadwal, 52 from Peddapalli, 51 from Yadadri Bhongir, 47 from Narayanpet, 42 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 26 from Nirmal and 25 cases from Mulugu.