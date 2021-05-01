Corona update: 7,754 fresh positive cases, 51 deaths in Telangana

Telangana: Around 7,754 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 51 deaths were registered until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 4,43,360 and the fatality count to 2,312. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 3,62,160 with the recovery of 6,542 cases in a single day. At present, there are 78,888 active cases in the state.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 77,930 tests were conducted of which 7,754 cases turned positive and the results of 5,186 are pending. So far, 1,29,83,784 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1,507 from GHMC, 630 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 544 from Rangareddy, 325 from Sangareddy, 281 from Karimnagar, 279 from Siddipet, 267 from Nizamabad, 255 from Jagtial, 242 each from Suryapet and Vikarabad, 231 from Nalgonda, 230 from Khammam, 216 from Mancherial, 208 from Warangal Urban, 203 from Nagarkurnool, 173 from Yadadri Bhongir, 165 from Warangal Rural, 162 from Peddapalli, 143 from Kamareddy, 109 from Adilabad, 108 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 106 from Medak, 103 from Wanaparthy, 102 from Rajanna Sircilla, 101 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 100 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 86 from Nirmal, 74 from Jangaon, 73 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 44 from Narayanpet and 41 cases from Mulugu.